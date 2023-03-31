weather

Thunderstorms, Damaging Winds Eye NYC Area Saturday: What to Know

You know what they say about April ...

By Maria LaRosa, Matt Brickman, Dave Price, Raphael Miranda and Violeta Yas

We really wish we were kidding. Alas.

The month of April kicks off with stormy weather Saturday, and while some north of the city may see a few showers Friday night, don't be fooled into thinking that's a wrap for this system.

Periods of steadier rain are expected to develop overnight, with heavier rain moving in on Saturday morning. We'll get a midday break in the rain before that added sunshine, warmth and approaching cold front combine to trigger thunderstorms. Those thunderstorms could bring damaging winds topping 55 mph.

storm breakdown timeline
Storm Team 4
Here's a look at what to expect from this system.
Isolated severe weather is possible in the New York City area, with the severe weather threat more likely for areas far north and west of the five boroughs. Winds generally are expected to be around 30 to 40 mph outside the thunderstorm-impacted spots, so it'll be a breezy day any way you look at it.

Here's a look at some of the potential hazards in our area and across the country.

Severe Weather Risk Through Saturday

severe weather risk
Storm Team 4
Here's a look at the severe weather risk in the tri-state area Saturday.
damaging wind risk
Storm Team 4
Here's a look at the wind picture.
tornado risk friday
Storm Team 4
Here's a look at the national tornado threat Friday.

What's Next? Check Out the 10-Day Forecast

The front clears late Saturday, and, unfortunately, temperatures crash back into the 30s Sunday morning after highs near 70 on Friday. We should ultimately see Sunday highs in the 50s, though it'll still feel cool. The weather improves for Monday as highs soar back into the low 60s with partly sunny skies.

Showers are possible again Tuesday, with temperatures expected to linger in the mid-60s at least through Thursday.

nyc 10-day forecast
Storm Team 4
Here's your extended NYC weather outlook.

Track any approaching precipitation using our interactive radar below.

