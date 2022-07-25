Severe Storms Eye NYC Area as Stifling Heat Wears On; Flash Floods, Isolated Tornado Possible

What to Know A dangerous stretch of heat continues its grip on the tri-state area Monday, sending temperatures to around 90 degrees before the threat of severe weather arrives later in the day

Any storms that develop under these conditions could turn severe, but at this point, torrential rain and strong winds appear to be the primary threats

The heat finally takes a break on Tuesday as temperatures fall into the low 80s following a stretch that saw Newark, New Jersey, hit 100 degrees five days in a row

Severe storms threaten the tri-state area once again Monday amid a blistering stretch of heat that saw New Jersey's largest city hit 100 degrees for five straight days, the longest such streak on record.

Storms are expected to fire up in the early-to-mid-afternoon hours as a slow-moving cold front approaches to end the miserable heat wave. The severe threat continues into the evening. Damaging winds are the primary threat at this point, but large hail, flash floods and an isolated tornado or two are also possible.

The highest flash flood risk is along the I-95 urban corridor and fast-reacting small river and stream basis of northeast New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley. There's also a high rip current risk at area beaches Monday, so swimmers looking to cool off in the water are advised to take extra precautions.

Monday is the last day of this heat wave, which saw Newark, New Jersey, hit 102 degrees Sunday. It was the fifth day in a row and marks the longest stretch of days at 100 or higher in the city's recorded history. Newark typically only sees one day a year with 100 degree temperatures, so five in a row with the worst of summer yet ahead? Yikes.

Heat advisories remain in effect for most in the tri-state area Monday.

The city had its official heat wave of the summer last week, with Thursday being the third straight day in the city where temperatures hit 90 degrees or above. This heat wave has been both hotter and longer.

The weather outlook improves by Tuesday, with highs expected in the low-to-mid 80s, lower humidity and mostly cloudy skies. Expect more of the same Wednesday before the next chance for severe thunderstorms returns Thursday as temperatures climb back near 90 degrees again.

Track any approaching weather using our interactive radar below.

Miserable Heat Stretch Taxes Power Grids

In order to monitor any potential outages in networks under a lot of stress during the heat wave, Con-Ed opened its emergency response center to deal with the increased demand. The utility is asking New Yorkers to conserve energy by turning off A/C in unoccupied rooms and to use dishwashers or laundry early in the morning or late at night, rather than during peak hours.

"If people do lose power, we can respond to those outages and restore power as quickly and safely as possible," a Con Edison spokesperson said.

The utility also had some tips for saving energy:

Set air conditioners to 78 degrees

Use timers to set cooling systems to begin working no more than an half hour before returning hom

Don't use A/C when no one is home

Reduce indoor lighting

Unplug unused electronics

Looking for an NYC cooling center? Find the closest one to you right here.

New Yorkers should learn the risk factors and symptoms of heat-related illness to protect themselves and those they love.

Symptoms of heat stroke include:

Hot, dry, red skin

A rapid pulse

Rapid and shallow breathing

A body temperature higher than 105°

Loss of alertness, confusion, and/or loss of consciousness.

Learn more and find cooling center locations here.