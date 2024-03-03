NYC brings the heat, crushing record temps on Sunday

What. A. Day.

New Yorkers really revelled in the surprise of Sunday's gorgeous weather day, coming mere hours after a nonstop rain drenched the region.

Record temperatures, all dating back at least 40 years, were crushed at more locations around our area by Sunday evening.

Temps at Central Park climbed as high as 68 degrees, treating park goers to a picture perfect end to the weekend.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The good news doesn't end there. We're a little more than a week away from sunsets as late as 7 p.m. (thanks to Daylight Saving Time).

Now to the not-so-good news.

Clouds come in overnight, but conditions should still stay dry on Monday with warmer than normal temperatures. Don't expect a repeat of Sunday.

Showers return late Monday and and continue Tuesday for the first of several rain chances over the course of the week. More rain comes Wednesday night into Thursday, before a third round next weekend.