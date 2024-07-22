Storms threaten each day this week with thunder, flooding possible — then heat returns

After a relatively quiet weekend weather-wise, the threat of storms is back on this week. Grab an umbrella and keep it close by, we’ll be in and out of shower chances for the next several days.

A series of low pressure systems will be moving through the area this week, keeping our weather pattern unsettled. Thankfully, we are not expecting the levels of heat and instability we saw last week, meaning the threat for severe weather is significantly lower.

Here's a day-by-day breakdown ahead of the weekend, which does look to be quite promising, if not warm:

MONDAY

Most of us will spend the bulk of Monday cloudy but rain free. A few showers and storms will begin to pop up by mid-afternoon, but they will be localized. These scattered chances will continue into the evening, impacting the drive home for some in our most western counties.

Overnight, another push of showers and storms will come through, primarily along the Jersey and Long Island coasts. These showers will exit the region by sunrise on Tuesday.

TUESDAY

We’ll see a lull in the showers and storms early on Tuesday. By noon, scattered showers once again start to pop up. Most will be light, but some quick downpours are possible.

The better chance to see widespread showers does not come until late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday is positioned to be our soggiest day of the week. We’ll see more widespread shower chances beginning early in the morning and continuing through the commute. Give yourself extra time for the Wednesday morning drive. Anticipate ponding on roads and if your commute involves any low-lying or flood-prone streets, have an alternate route ready.

Showers and storms move out by mid-morning. For the remainder of the day we anticipate spotty rain showers and a rumble of thunder or two.

THURSDAY

A final push of showers and storms will come through with a cold front late on Thursday that will finally put an end to our unsettled pattern of weather.

This will set us up for a beautiful end to the week with rain-free skies and lower humidity.

The tri-state could certainly use the rain, as abnormally dry or moderate drought conditions have developed across a large portion of the area this summer.

New York City and neighboring counties in the Hudson Valley, New Jersey and on Long Island are officially considered dry, while there are pockets of northern, western and central New Jersey that are in a moderate drought.

Looking ahead to the weekend, things dry out significantly as highs climb back near 90 — and will likely stay around there through the end of the month next week.

While it won't be or feel nearly as hot as it did during the previous heat wave, it will still have higher-than-average temperatures for at least four or five days straight.