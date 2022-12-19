Next Storm Eyes NYC Late This Week, Temps Set to Nosedive: What to Know

What to Know We've got a chilly but quiet few days weather-wise, then the next storm chance arrives late this week

Expect strong winds, at times heavy rain and plunging temperatures Thursday and Friday

It'll be bitterly cold this weekend, with highs not even expected to reach 30 degrees either day

Enjoy the sun these next few days. You're going to miss it by the end of the week.

Quiet, cool weather is on tap for the tri-state area through Wednesday before the next big storm hits the region Thursday morning. The New York City area should see mainly rain, as has been the case with the two recent coastal storms that dumped snow far north and west of the five boroughs. Wind and plunging temps are concerns, though.

Gusts could hit 50 mph by Friday morning, and temperatures are expected to drop about 30 degrees in a matter of hours, between midday Friday and late Friday evening. That could bring some snow to the city on the back end of the system as a front sweeps through. It could also trigger flash-freezing, making for icy travel later Friday into early Saturday. Drivers and pedestrians alike are advised to take extra caution with weekend temps below 30 both days.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

There's a good chance we creep back above freezing to close out the year, with the long-range forecast predicting highs near 40 degrees on the fourth to last day of the year, Dec. 28. It's still too early to know the New Year's Eve forecast, and much could change with this week's storm too as it develops. Stay with Storm Team 4 for updates.