Storm Team 4

First NYC Snow Flurries May Come Friday: What to Expect Now and for Holiday Travel

The white stuff won't be anything like Buffalo is seeing, if it comes, but we'll take it

By Storm Team 4

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

What to Know

  • Expect a chilly and partly sunny day Friday, then a quick burst of snow should sweep through from west to east later in the evening; it'll be in New York City around 8 p.m. and may cause slick roads
  • Tri-state temperatures continue to dip Friday and through the weekend; Sunday is expected to feel like January, with daily highs not even reaching the 40-degree mark
  • The pre-Thanksgiving travel rush looks mostly dry in New York and across the country, though we may see some dampness return for Black Friday; stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest details

Did someone say flurries? In New York City? Be still, our frigid hearts.

Light flakes could be spotted in the five boroughs later Friday, marking the city's first "snow" of the season -- though it'll be well short of the lake-effect mess besieging the Buffalo area.

Most of Friday stays partly sunny and chilly, with highs topping off in the low-to-mid 40s. A quick-moving burst of snow showers sweeps through the tri-state area from west to east starting around 6 p.m. It should hit the city around 8 p.m., potentially creating slick roads and reduced visibility, though any impacts are expected to be minimal.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

A freeze warning is in effect for some spots Saturday, with temps expected to bottom out in the low 30s for some. It will be blustery as well, with wind chills in the 20s, so it won't be fun times outside.

Check the latest severe weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

freeze warning st4
Storm Team 4

Temps slowly recover a bit next week. The Thanksgiving travel rush looks mostly quiet weatherwise on the national and home fronts. Clear skies are expected for the holiday itself, which is good news for the Macy's parade, before the chance of showers returns next Friday.

10-Day Outlook

10-day nyc weather outlook
Storm Team 4

More Weather

as seen on Nov 10

Winter Weather Outlook 2022: What to Expect This Season

Buffalo 2 hours ago

How Much Snow Did Buffalo Get? Feet, and It’s Still Coming

Track any approaching precipitation using our interactive radar below.

This article tagged under:

Storm Team 4weatherSNOWwinter weatherwinter
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us