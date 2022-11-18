First NYC Snow Flurries May Come Friday: What to Expect Now and for Holiday Travel

What to Know Expect a chilly and partly sunny day Friday, then a quick burst of snow should sweep through from west to east later in the evening; it'll be in New York City around 8 p.m. and may cause slick roads

Tri-state temperatures continue to dip Friday and through the weekend; Sunday is expected to feel like January, with daily highs not even reaching the 40-degree mark

The pre-Thanksgiving travel rush looks mostly dry in New York and across the country, though we may see some dampness return for Black Friday; stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest details

Did someone say flurries? In New York City? Be still, our frigid hearts.

Light flakes could be spotted in the five boroughs later Friday, marking the city's first "snow" of the season -- though it'll be well short of the lake-effect mess besieging the Buffalo area.

Most of Friday stays partly sunny and chilly, with highs topping off in the low-to-mid 40s. A quick-moving burst of snow showers sweeps through the tri-state area from west to east starting around 6 p.m. It should hit the city around 8 p.m., potentially creating slick roads and reduced visibility, though any impacts are expected to be minimal.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

A freeze warning is in effect for some spots Saturday, with temps expected to bottom out in the low 30s for some. It will be blustery as well, with wind chills in the 20s, so it won't be fun times outside.

Check the latest severe weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

Storm Team 4

Temps slowly recover a bit next week. The Thanksgiving travel rush looks mostly quiet weatherwise on the national and home fronts. Clear skies are expected for the holiday itself, which is good news for the Macy's parade, before the chance of showers returns next Friday.

10-Day Outlook

Storm Team 4

Track any approaching precipitation using our interactive radar below.