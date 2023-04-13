‘200-Foot Wall of Flames' Chews Through NJ Amid Ongoing Fire Threat; NYC Temps Soar

Near-record highs are expected in tri-state temperatures Thursday as the elevated fire risk that has threatened, and devastated parts, New Jersey for days continues. It won't end at sundown, either.

High pressure brings sunshine and unseasonable warmth to the tri-state area through Friday, with Thursday highs expected to cap out at a sizzling 88 degrees and Friday's only a touch lower. Low humidity and breezy conditions keep our fire danger high Thursday. The risk diminishes by the weekend, but for now, people are advised to stay on alert.

The red flag warnings that hit New York, New Jersey, then Connecticut have expired, but as the Garden State saw a day ago, when the National Weather Service had issued only a watch, the threat of fire spread remains significant. Some special weather statements are in effect. Check the latest weather alerts here.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for eastern PA. That does not mean NJ, MD, and DE are safe from the rapid spread of fires. It's warm, dry, and breezy out there today. Please be safe with any fire igniters! #PAwx #NJwx #DEwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/L8sV40EPgT — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) April 12, 2023

Brush fires erupted across the state this week in Brick, Howell Township and Teaneck. Another major fire erupted a day ago in West Milford Township off Route 23 and Spring Lake Road. By early Thursday, it had consumed nearly 4,000 acres and was 75% contained. Road closures were expected to lift by late evening and no homes remained threatened.

At the same time, a forest fire consumed thousands of acres in Manchester Township. The latter saw a 200-foot wall of flames, the burning embers landing miles away -- and carloads of people fleeing to shelter at a high school.

“This fire exhibited extreme fire behavior. I don't mean to be dramatic, but this was a severe situation,” John Cecil, Assistant Commissioner of State Parks, Forests, and Historic Sites, said.

No injuries have been reported, though smoke can be smelled upwards of 10 miles away -- and is visible from National Weather Service radar.

April is the peak month for forest fires in New Jersey, officials said. And despite its status as the nation's most densely populated state, 40% of it is forest. There are about 1,500 wildfires a year in New Jersey, according to the state Forest Fire Service. This month has already seen 15, officials say.

For a second straight night, smoke and flames blanket parts of New Jersey, and help from Mother Nature might still be several days away. NBC New York's Chris Jose reports.

Although the state is not in a drought, there's no chance of rain until the weekend in the part of New Jersey where the fire is burning. The state on Wednesday banned campfires and imposed restrictions on charcoal or gas fires.

Expect temperatures to hit the mid- to upper 80s Thursday and again Friday. Central Park is forecast to hit 88 degrees Thursday, which would tie the daily record set in 1977. Other daily temperature records may be broken across the region as well. Friday is slightly cooler, dropping to 86 in New York City, but lower humidity means a lower fire threat.

We're looking at a chance of light showers Saturday. More rain is expected Sunday evening and temperatures continue to stay lower. Then we've got cooler temps and lingering showers Monday and a strong reality check hits Tuesday, with highs expected in the high 50s and low 60s and partly sunny skies through the better part of next week.

See the 10-day NYC weather forecast below.