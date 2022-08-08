Pop-Up Storms Threaten Through Thursday as NYC Sizzles: What to Know

The merciless streak of smothering humidity and blazing heat that has gripped the tri-state area for what feels like forever sticks around another three days at least, and so does the chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Temperatures rebound to the low-to-mid-90s both Monday and Tuesday, though the humidity will make it feel like a sweat-dripping 100 degrees or worse for many during parts of the day. A heat advisory has been extended through Tuesday. Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

Storm Team 4

(New York City reminds the public that it opens cooling centers when the heat index is forecast to be 95 degrees or above for two or more consecutive days, or if the heat index is forecast to be 100 degrees at any time. Cooling centers located at older adult center sites will be reserved for older New Yorkers, ages 60 and older. To find a cooling center, including accessible facilities closest to you, call 311 or visit the NYC Cooling Center Finder at NYC.gov/beattheheat.)

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Isolated storms are possible Monday, similar to the hit-or-miss ones that triggered torrential, brief downpours across parts of New York City and New Jersey late last week and on Sunday afternoon. Rough weather is more likely, though, Tuesday and Wednesday for a wider swath of the tri-state area. The storm threat isn't expected to wind down until Thursday.

Temperatures should finally drop midweek but the humidity takes a bit longer to ease. At this point, next weekend looks amazing, with low humidity and pleasantly warm summer highs. Stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest need-to-know details.

Separately, a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic has a 40% chance of development over the next five days. A tropical depression could form by mid-week. It is very unlikely, however, to have any direct (or indirect) impact on the U.S. East Coast.

Storm Team 4

Track any approaching weather using our interactive radar below.