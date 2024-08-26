Quarter-sized hail, severe t-storms for Monday to kick off hot and stormy week

If you appreciated last week’s taste of fall, there is good news: more autumn temperatures are on the way.

Unfortunately, we have to get through another stretch of summery weather this week before the cooler temperatures arrive. So prepare for heat, humidity, and, of course, storms.

Monday's storms will not be widespread, but the timing will coincide with the evening commute, which could snarl traffic.

The greatest potential for severe will be east of New York City, on Long Island and in Fairfield County, where a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect through 7 p.m. Monday night.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Quarter-sized or larger hail is also possible Monday afternoon. Hail that size could give your car a golf ball texture or even crack a windshield, so if you can park your car in a sheltered location, it may be wise to do so to be safe.

Thankfully, we are not expecting a deluge of rain, so flooding will not be a big worry, but isolated downpours are possible and those could lead to ponding on roads.

Beyond Monday’s storms, we are eyeing the return of 90-degree temperatures on Wednesday. The month of August began very warm with five of the first six days reaching or exceeding the 90-degree mark, but we haven’t hit that threshold since.

It won’t be just the temperature on the thermometer bringing the heat: humidity is also spiking on Wednesday, contributing to feels-like temperatures nearing the triple digits.

Mercifully, this sweltering heat will be short lived. A cold front comes through late Wednesday night, bringing another around of strong storms, but also knocking temperatures back down into the 70s for Thursday.

Temps will stay in the 70s and lower 80s straight through Labor Day weekend and into the beginning of September, giving us a start to fall that’s actually going to feel like it.