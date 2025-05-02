Weekend storms could bring 60 mph wind gusts to NYC area

After several soggy weekends in April, May is starting the same way.

Showers and storms – some possibly severe – are in the forecast this weekend. But it won’t be just Saturday and Sunday. Wet weather will take us well into next week.

In case you’re wondering, weekend will not be a washout. In fact, Saturday will start mainly dry, warm and humid. We’ll stay that way until mid to late-afternoon, when a few showers and storms begin to bubble.

With any luck, the Yankees should be able to get through their afternoon game against the Rays without a rain delay.

Your baseball cap should be more than enough to protect you from any spotty showers moving through; any rain falling during the game will be generally light.

It’s not until the game is over that our chance for showers and storms begins to ramp up significantly. The best chance for rain on Saturday will come around dinner time through the evening.

The greatest concentration of storms will set up along and west of the I-95 corridor. That’s where we could see strong wind, heavy downpours and abundant lightning.

The risk for severe weather is on the low side.

On a scale of 1-to-5, Saturday’s threat level is 1 (low). Regardless, isolated storms could produce wind gusts above 60 miles per hour and/or large hail. Don’t be surprised if you see some small tree branches on the ground when you wake up Sunday morning.

The low pressure system moving into the region this weekend will stall for several days, bringing us multiple days with rain.

On Sunday, expect a quiet start to the day with showers picking up late in the day and into the evening. For any participants in the 5 Boro Bike Tour on Sunday, temperatures will hold in the mid 60s with mainly cloudy skies and dry conditions during the ride. There’s no guarantee that a stray sprinkle or light shower won’t greet you along the course, but steadier rain will hold off until later in the day.

The wind will be light out of the south on Sunday, so expect a slight headwind as you’re pedaling south through Queens and Brooklyn.

Into the work week, periodic rain (and maybe a storm or two) will linger in the region through Tuesday at least.

The good news is that this much rain is dispersed over the course of several days, so the flash flood threat is low. Localized minor flooding is possible, however, especially in low lying areas that get brief heavy downpours.

River levels across the area are relatively low right now, so they can handle a healthy influx of runoff. Regardless, we’ll watch for any river flooding next week in areas that get the most rain.

The prolonged soaking will go a long way to alleviate the drought that has plagued the region since last fall. In fact, the areas set to receive the most rain correspond well with the regions most in need of rain. So while it may be a very messy stretch of days coming up, area farmers and gardeners may be quite happy. And so will their plants.

Speaking of plants, many of us have recently been feeling the pain of high tree pollen in tandem with rising levels of grass pollen. That pollen has been collecting on surfaces and irritating our noses and eyes to no end. The rain will do wonders to help scrub the air of pollen and provide some much needed, albeit brief, relief to those of us who are suffering.

It won’t be the most fun week of weather ahead; we’re in for some gloomy days. If you haven’t already done so, invest in a good umbrella or raincoat; I promise you’ll get plenty of use out of it.