Tired of bitter cold and wind? Just tolerate a few more days, then a warmup comes

For those looking for a break from the bitter cold, there’s light at the end of the tunnel. By the weekend, temperatures will finally get close to normal for this time of year.

And next week, temperatures will even be warm...at least by February standards.

Through Thursday, though, the cold stays put. Heading out the door Thursday morning, winds will be down a notch from Wednesday, so in lieu of the single digits, most of us will be met with feels-like temps in the low teens.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

But the bottom line remains the same: it is going to be bitterly cold. Make sure to be properly bundled up before heading outside, and do not leave bare skin exposed.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

We spend most of the day cold, dry and cloudy. By the afternoon and evening hours, some light snow showers are possible.

This will not lead to significant accumulations, just a light dusting, but timing will coincide with the evening commute. Don’t be surprised if you encounter flakes on the drive home. And with temps well below freezing, everything that falls will stick, so watch for slippery spots on untreated roads.

Otherwise, enjoy the scenic flurries!

The snow showers are gone by Friday but the blustery winds are back. Not quite to the advisory level we saw on Monday, but gusts 25-35mph will be common across the region. This will make temperatures, which will finally reach above freezing, feel more like the teens and 20s all day.

Tired of the cold? Good news: Temperatures really start to moderate as we head into the weekend.

Highs climb back into the 40s, and even our low temperatures manage to get above freezing by the start next week. And if that still doesn’t sound warm enough, just give it time: Spring is only a month away.