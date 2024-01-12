NJ braces for more floods Friday; NYC snow possible next week as temps plunge

What to Know Most rivers receded through the day Thursday, but New Jersey's Passaic River is expected to stay at major flood stage for days, leaving flood-weary residents vulnerable in multiple communities

Up to 2 inches of rain is possible in some areas Friday into Saturday. A coastal flood warning has been issued for parts of NJ and Long Island through Saturday evening

We're tracking the potential for accumulating snow potential Tuesday -- and this time it looks like the air will stay cold for all of us

More rain -- and winter -- is in the forecast heading into the weekend, as parts of New Jersey face the ongoing risk of major river flooding and some New York residents battle to dig themselves out of a relatively fresh foot of snow.

Most flood-prone rivers in the Garden State receded amid a dry day Thursday, mitigating their risks. The Passaic River, though, is expected to remain in major flood stage for days -- and with additional rain expected Friday night into Saturday, more water challenges are expected for vulnerable communities.

River flood warnings remain in effect for Fairfield, Connecticut, and a number of New Jersey counties. Coastal flood warnings take effect for parts of Long Island and the Jersey Shore later Friday. Check the latest severe alerts here. Wind advisories have also been issued, with strong gusts expected to return along with the rain on Friday.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Most of the day stays dry. Another half to inch and a half of rain Friday night will exacerbate the river flooding threat for areas still soaked from Tuesday's storm. High winds arrive late, too, with gusts likely topping 50 mph down the shore.

River flooding, coastal concerns

Tuesday's storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands along the East Coast as it dumped a widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain on the already saturated metro area. Many schools were delayed, and some districts closed for the day.

Inland flooding is possible again with the upcoming storm. Thunder is also possible. The worst is expected overnight.

Those near the Passaic River are most at risk for flooding, including residents in Pine Brook and Little Falls. That river could exceed current levels and approach levels -- 18 to 24 inches -- last seen during the heavy flooding on Dec. 20.

As of Friday morning, the river crest at Pine Brook could be historic.

Gov. Phil Murphy addressed the media after touring flood sites in Little Falls on Thursday. He expressed gratitude there were no reports of fatalities and injuries associated with the latest storm.

Murphy pledged relief to those already in need as well as those who may find themselves in need, saying, "We are here for you, period. We're in one of these cycles, whether we like it or not -- and we just have to get through it."

The Democrat also said that ultimately, the risk level has to change, adding, "We're getting dragged by Mother Nature, so whether it's mitigation, resiliency programs, it's pretty clear we need to do a lot more."

The Saddle River at Lodi, which was among the districts to close schools Tuesday, is expected to continue to recede from major flood stage and should be well below minor by Friday morning. Expect just a slight bump in water levels.

A flood Watch has been issued for parts of New Jersey in anticipation of rain Friday night into Saturday morning.

Winds will not be as strong with this weekend's storm as Tuesday night but still could gust up to 55 mph on the Jersey Shore.

There are coastal flood alerts in place for Saturday's high tide cycles, particularly along the South Shore of Long Island and the Jersey Shore.

Track the rain using our exclusive StormTracker 4 interactive radar below.

What's next? Check out the 10-day forecast

Rain should move out by sunrise Saturday, with temperatures starting in the mid-50s. Those fall into the 40s by afternoon. Sunday looks to be chilly and windy all day -- think a true winter feel outside.

Along with that winter feel comes the risk of potential snow. At this point, the forecast is too far out to predict with confidence, but it looks like there's a chance of snow on Tuesday, according to some models.

Unlike the conditions for last weekend's storm, there looks to be sufficient cold air in place for a more widespread snow event. It'll all depend on the storm track, of course. Meanwhile, get ready for a deep freeze. Check out the 10-day.

Sign up for our newsletters here.