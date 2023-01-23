NYC Snow? Potential for Measurable White Stuff Returns to Central Park Forecast

It feels like we're missing something -- something white and non-artificial we usually see well before this time of year.

Right, it's called snow. We almost forgot.

In a winter that has seen parts of the country walloped by historic snowstorms, including other areas of the Empire State, New York City has been notably bereft of the white stuff. Bereft might be too light a term, considering we haven't seen any measurable snow at all thus far -- and we're more than a month into the season already.

When will we get measurable snow in the five boroughs? It's possible the moment could finally come mid-week, which would make winter 2022-23 in New York City the second-latest ever in terms of first measurable Central Park snowfall recorded. If we make it until next Monday, which is also possible given these above-freezing highs, we've got a record.

At this point, Wednesday looks marginally interesting, at least, for those concerned about records and such.

Much of the New York City area could see a few hours of snowfall, possibly adding up to several inches, overnight into Wednesday and through the early morning. That could include measurable snowfall in Central Park as well, though much will depend on the timing of the snow, or potential snow, as we've grown more accustomed to calling it.

If it doesn't stick, well, it won't count. lf it does, we could be looking at an inch in Central Park or so, possibly, which would be enough to ruin the potential for a record-breaking 2022-2023 winter season (albeit for all the wrong reasons).

Regardless, the expected precipitation on Wednesday is expected to change almost entirely to rain later in the day across the metro area. Some rain could be heavy at times, so stay with Storm Team 4 for all the latest updates. And find the latest severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service for your neighborhood here.

Record-Setting NYC Winter?

The latest date New York City has ever recorded accumulation is Jan. 29.

First Central Park Snow Averages

The latest-ever date is Jan. 29, a record set in 1973. So if we make it another 19 days with no measurable snow, at least we can find solace in the fact we'll tie or even break a record. It's too far out to accurately predict our chances beyond the 10-day right now, but we promise we'll keep you posted.

Yes, we've technically seen snowflakes this season, but trace amounts of snow mixed in with rain don't count for weather data recording purposes. (That's not us, that's the National Weather Service.)

Last winter, Central Park recorded its first measurable snowfall on Dec. 23, although it was only 0.2 inches (so, you see, "trace" amounts are really nothing at all). The average first measurable snowfall in the city is Dec. 7, so we're already a month behind the average.

So far this winter, we have not seen much snowfall in the local area and this is below normal and quite a bit lower compared to this same time last year. Central Park, NY and Kennedy, NY have only had trace amounts of snow this winter season so far. #NYwx #NJwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/CNhTPLKjHB — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 8, 2023

Looking ahead, it's not yet clear when the first major -- or even notable -- snowfall of this winter will hit NYC.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, it's possible we will see above-normal temperatures through the rest of the month. The same models aren't quite definitive on what's in store in terms of precipitation.