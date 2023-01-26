NYC On Pace to Break Record for Snow (or Lack Thereof) That Has Stood for 50 Years

What to Know It's looking like this winter will be a record-setter for NYC, with no measurable snowfall expected in Central Park through the rest of this month at least

In case you were wondering when New York City might see some real snow (after Wednesday's storms brought plenty of rain and wind but only trace amounts of the white stuff) here's a something of a hint: It was in the mid 50s overnight into Thursday, and it won't even get below freezing for another 10 days.

So to answer the question: Don't expect any legitimate snowfall for the near future.

That means the five boroughs are all but certain to set a record for the latest-ever date to see the first measurable snowfall of the season. The current record is Jan. 29, but it sure looks like we'll breeze right past that and go right into February without significant snow.

In fact, the forecast for the record-setting day, on Monday, calls for partly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-40s. That sounds a lot more like a day in early Spring rather than late January.

That will be part of a generally quiet weather pattern that kicks off Thursday and stretches into the middle of next week. Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 40s for that time, with partly sunny or cloudy skies.

Some showers are possible on Wednesday (rain, that is, not snow) before there's a chance for flurries on Thursday. But that system doesn't appear to be posing much of a threat for major impacts — meaning we may go through the first weekend in February without much snow to speak of. But stay with Storm Team 4 for all the latest updates to see if anything changes.

In a winter that has seen parts of the country walloped by historic snowstorms, including other areas of the Empire State, NYC has been notably bereft of the white stuff. Bereft might be too light a term, considering we haven't seen any measurable snow at all thus far -- and we're well over a month into the season already.

Wednesday looked like the day that could all change, but any snow that was falling in the city changed over to rain by the afternoon, leaving just a trace amount of snow.

Only a trace of snow has been recorded at Central Park today. The changeover to rain has taken place. 1/29/1973 was the latest 1st measurable snow at 1.8" since records began in 1869. If no measurable snowfall occurs by Jan 29, this season will replace the current record. #NYCwx — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 25, 2023

The latest date New York City has ever recorded accumulation is Jan. 29, which occurred in 1973.

First Central Park Snow Averages

Yes, we've technically seen snowflakes this season, but trace amounts of snow mixed in with rain don't count for weather data recording purposes. (That's not us, that's the National Weather Service.)

Last winter, Central Park recorded its first measurable snowfall on Dec. 23, although it was only 0.2 inches (so, you see, "trace" amounts are really nothing at all). The average first measurable snowfall in the city is Dec. 7, so we're already a month behind the average.