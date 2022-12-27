NYC New Year's Eve Weather: Festivities Will Be Much Warmer, But Also Wet and Rainy

Already looking to start planning your New Year's Eve festivities? Well you can start with planning on bringing a rain coat.

Frigid temperatures had stuck around since Dec. 23, but the New York area finally started getting warmer Tuesday. It was first time temperatures broke the freezing mark since Friday, as highs reached the mid 30s.

It will only get steadily warmer throughout the week. Wednesday brings partly cloudy skies and temperatures into the 40s, and even warmer and sunnier conditions for Thursday and Friday.

While the trend continues Saturday for New Year's Eve, as highs could break an unseasonable 50 degrees, unfortunately the good weather stretch comes to an end. Anyone hoping to be in Times Square to watch the ball drop should go prepared with a rain coat or umbrella, as rain is in the forecast for much of the celebration.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

You won't need the heavy winter gear on New Year's Eve...but you might need the rain gear. pic.twitter.com/qkoFeqdXhA — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) December 27, 2022

More showers can be expected Sunday, so 2023 looks like it will start on a wet note. But once again, temperatures will likely be above 50, so at least the deep freeze will be gone.

Monday looks like the winner for next week, as it may be the only day with no rain. Showers could be possible for the rest of the week, as many return to work and school.