It's how warm? Tri-state temps hot enough to break records today

It's November, right?

Six days into the month and it's still warm enough to feel like summer, or at least early fall. The tri-state weather has been on an incredible dry streak and brushing up against record temps.

That continued into Wednesday.

By lunchtime, new record high temperatures had been recorded at Central Park, LaGuardia Airport and Newark Airport. The first two sites had their previous records set just two years ago, while Newark's dated all the way back to 1948.

Anyone looking for a little bit of rain may finally see some drops by the weekend.

Storm Team 4 says rain could arrive late Sunday, but it won't really add up to much.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.