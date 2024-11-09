When are we getting some much needed rainfall?

The tri-state needs some rain, badly.

Between record dry stretches and persistent drought conditions, we could seriously use a good long shower. Not to mention worsening air quality in and around New York City thanks to half a dozen wildfires burning in New Jersey.

As of Saturday night, the air quality for some in the city had spike to "very unhealthy." Sensitive groups were encourage to stay inside, while everyone else was advised to minimize outdoor activities.

The start of the weekend also marked a giant record for Newark. The longest dry stretch in its history was broken more than a week ago, but on Saturday reached 41 days.

That record will finally end on Sunday.

By the evening, the tri-state will finally get it's long-deserved rainfall.

Let's talk about timing. The first drops will come from the west and should reach New York City around 7 p.m. Showers should continue for a few hours into the night.

Don't expect a ton of rain, however. When all is said and done, we'll likely see rainfall totals close to a quarter of an inch.

The rain that does fall will not solve our drought problem -- much of New Jersey remains under a severe drought risk, while much of the rest of the tri-state is under a moderate risk.

Once the rain clears and the week starts, brace for chilly temperatures. We got a peek at them over the weekend with a couple of cold mornings, but those could dip even further with a high temperature on Wednesday below 50 degrees.

Bundle up!