A summer-like start to Easter weekend promises temps in the 80s

The tri-state is on track for a very June-like start to Easter weekend as high temperatures are set to spike into the low to mid 80s in most areas — so get your shorts and t-shirts ready.

Not everyone will feel the heat, though. Anyone living on the immediate south-facing shores of Long Island or along the immediate Connecticut coast will be stuck with temperatures mostly in the 50s and 60s. That is thanks to a southwest wind — an onshore wind in these places — that will pull cool ocean air ashore.

Water temperatures are still in the 40s, so any onshore wind will thwart a warm-up along out coastline. The good news is people don't have to travel too far away from the beach to find temperatures in the 70s.

Saturday's quick spike in temperatures comes ahead of a cold front expected to slide through the area later that night, which could drop a passing shower in the evening. For the most part, however, we stay pretty dry. If any rain does fall, expect showers to be brief and have little impact on evening plans.

A more noticeable impact of the cold front will be more seasonable temperatures on Easter Sunday. Highs will hold in the mid 60s in most places. Skies will be sunny, so take advantage of a spectacular day to go out on any Easter egg hunts, outdoor brunches, or any other weather-dependent plans.

For those who are big fans of warm spring weather, next week's forecast offers a treat as well. After a brief return to chilly weather on Monday, the week ahead looks warm with only meagers chances for rain.