NY area sees elevated tornado risk Wednesday as severe storm threat follows excessive heat

Weather in New York stays sticky, stuffy and warm this week -- with some flashes of severe weather possible along the way

By Lauren Maroney and Storm Team 4

Powerful storms are expected to descend on the tri-state area Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours, dumping buckets of rain on the region -- and threatening to spawn tornadoes -- after a mercilessly hot and humid stretch.

The upcoming weather won't do much for the heat oppression, unfortunately.

There is a chance of some isolated severe weather Tuesday night, but Wednesday sees an enhanced threat. Check the latest severe weather alerts for your neighborhood here. A heat advisory remains in effect through Wednesday.

Some storms that fire up Wednesday could be strong to severe, with the main concerns being damaging wind gusts and flooding rainfall, mainly north and west of the city.

The Storm Prediction Center is also highlighting a zone of tornado risk.

Another round of rain and storms on Friday could produce some flooding rainfall as well.

Unfortunately, it won't do much to cool things down.

Remember we said there wasn't much in terms of good news? Even when temperatures are back in the 80s later in the week, heat indices will remain in the 90s. Stay hydrated and take it easy when outside.

There is almost no relief from the hot temps and humidity over the next 10 days (sorry). We've even got another potential heat wave on the horizon for next week.

Track any approaching rain or storms using our interactive radar below.

