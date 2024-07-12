Up to 4 inches of rain possible as humidity fuels storm threat; flood watch issued for NYC area

Rain returns Friday, with intensifying scattered showers and storms expected to dump up to 4 inches of rain on parts of the tri-state area over the next 36 hours or so.

Showers and storms will begin to bubble up along the I-95 corridor in the afternoon, amid heightened humidity. They will continue on and off through Saturday afternoon and early evening as a low pressure area rides up the coast.

The atmosphere this weekend will be laden with deep tropical moisture, so pockets of heavy rain are possible, which could lead to isolated flooding. Rainfall rates up to 2 inches an hour are possible at times.

A flood watch has been issued for most of the tri-state area, including much of New York City, from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon. Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

The good news is that we’re not anticipating any other severe weather for the rest of this week. Atmospheric conditions are not conducive for strong storms that could produce damaging wind gusts, large hail or tornadoes.

Once the rain clears the area, we dry out Sunday — and are right back in a steamy summer stretch of extreme heat.

Expect another heat wave starting Sunday and extending through the middle of next week. Temperatures will range between 90 and 95 degrees with afternoon “feels like” temperatures between 95 and the low 100s.

There is also a chance for storms much of next week, through Thursday.

But there is a small bit of good news: It does look like temperatures could come back to Earth a bit by the end of next week. Highs could be closer to normal, in the mid-80s, just in time for next weekend.

Check out the exclusive 10-day forecast below:

Track any approaching storms using our interactive radar below.