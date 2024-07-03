July 4 weather: Thunderstorms possible at fireworks time after heat, stifling humidity return

July kicked off with a series of gorgeous days complete with sunshine, low humidity, and rain-free skies. But this level of luck does not quite carry through to the Fourth of July.

The July heat ramps up on Thursday thanks to a generous increase in humidity. Dew points will be 10 to 20 degrees higher, resulting in feels-like temperatures near 90.

If you’re attending any outdoor barbecues, find a shady spot, stay hydrated, and avoid spending too much time near the grill.

Planning to head to the beach instead? Temperatures will be significantly milder.

Winds will provide a welcome onshore flow for south-facing beaches, keeping temperatures in the 70s.

Down the Jersey Shore, spots like Seaside Heights and Ship Bottom benefit most from the breeze.

And on Long Island, just about anywhere along the southern coast will provide relief from the heat.

But, it’s not just the heat and humidity we’ll need to contend with on July Fourth, it’s the chance for storms as well.

Thankfully, the daytime will be largely dry. A light, spotty shower is possible through the afternoon, but it won't be anything to force your plans indoors. Most will just be dealing with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

It is not until the evening that the chance for storms starts to increase. Unfortunately, this overlaps directly with the timing of many fireworks shows, including the big Macy’s show in the city.

I would not panic and start canceling plans yet, but you’ll want to keep an eye on how storm chances continue to develop leading up to Thursday evening. Lightning is dangerous on its own, but the chance of it striking anywhere near fireworks is never worth the risk.

Track any approaching rain using our interactive radar below.