Track the snow with StormTracker 4 live radar

A winter storm is expected to slam much of the New York City area with up to 3 inches of snow Friday, and locally higher amounts are possible, ahead of a dangerous cold blast eyeing our area this weekend.
The storm is expected to continue through most of the day Friday.
Track the system using our live radar above and get the latest forecast details from Storm Team 4 right here.
