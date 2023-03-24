NY Weather Outlook: Dreary Today Ahead of Sleet, Possible Thunderstorms Saturday

Yeah, New York City, the snow is a lost cause at this point. We're already talking thunderstorms, alas.

Ready for another mixed bag? Got you. We've got a dreary, mainly dry Friday on tap with highs in the mid-50s and showers possible south of the five boroughs. Then we've got a stormy Saturday.

That system gets going early, with light precipitation arriving before sunrise. Some may see a brief mix of sleet or freezing rain, or both. Steadier rain, along with some thunderstorms, is likely by midday. A strong east wind will enhance the chance for minor coastal flooding for Saturday evening and Sunday high tides.

Storm Team 4 Here's a look at Saturday's weather timeline.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

What's Next? Check Out the 10-Day Forecast

Temperatures tick back up Sunday as we rebound into the 60s and bountiful sun returns. We get some clouds Monday, but it'll mainly be nice with highs in the mid-50s before temperatures drop to around 50 Tuesday. After this weekend, we're not looking at another chance for rain until Wednesday -- and all looks good for Thursday's Yankees opener.

Stay with Storm Team 4 for all the latest weather developments. Sign up for our newsletters here.

Storm Team 4 Here's a look at your 10-day NYC weather forecast.

Track any approaching precipitation using our interactive radar below.