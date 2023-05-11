Mother's Day Weekend Forecast: Friday's Summer Feel Could Near Record High Temps

It's still spring, but Friday's weather is going to feel a whole lot like summer.

Temperatures in and around New York city will top out in the mid to upper 80s, along with plenty of sunshine. Some areas could nearly reach 90s degrees, which would challenge a few records around the region. But any records would likely be the exceptions rather than the norm.

There looks to be more sun in the morning than in the afternoon, but still, we'll take a summer-like day in May any time. So will the warm and sunny weather carry through Mother's Day weekend?

There's a chance we see a couple record highs on Friday

Maybe not to the same degree (or degrees), but there will be much more good than bad for Saturday and Sunday.

Clouds roll in as a cool front approaches late Friday into early Saturday morning. This will bring some showers, but those will stay mainly south of the city along the Jersey Shore, though a stray shower or storm may creep up closer to the city. It could be the only opportunity for rain over the next 10 days.

Expect temperatures to hover around 80, making for an overall very pleasant day.

For Mother's Day on Sunday, an outdoor brunch appears to be very possible. The forecast looks dry and temperatures will be a bit cooler, back down into the mid 70s.

That weather pattern will continue for much of next week, with sunny skies and cooler temperatures through next weekend.

Stay with Storm Team 4 for all the latest developments.