Monday Wind Gusts Could Topple Trees, Cause Power Outages in Tri-State

Evening wind gusts Monday could reach 45-55 mph

The threat of potentially powerful wind gusts in the tri-state area prompted a wind advisory for Monday night through the next morning.

Weather conditions had stayed mild for most of previous week after several weeks of unrelenting snow and sleet covered the region, with many spots left with snow on the ground since January. Rain broke a short streak of sunshine and should continue through to Monday morning.

Storm Team 4 expects wind gusts to pick up Monday afternoon and continue through the night. Gusts could get up to 45-55 mph.

Strong winds have the potential to down trees and cause power outages, but any loss of power isn't expected to be widespread.

By Tuesday morning, expect "near-zero wind chill" and temperatures into the 20s, according to Storm Team 4.

