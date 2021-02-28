Monday Wind Gusts Could Topple Trees, Cause Power Outages in Tri-State

The threat of potentially powerful wind gusts in the tri-state area prompted a wind advisory for Monday night through the next morning.

Weather conditions had stayed mild for most of previous week after several weeks of unrelenting snow and sleet covered the region, with many spots left with snow on the ground since January. Rain broke a short streak of sunshine and should continue through to Monday morning.

Storm Team 4 expects wind gusts to pick up Monday afternoon and continue through the night. Gusts could get up to 45-55 mph.

🌬️What: Gusts of 45-55 mph

🕓When: Monday afternoon-Tuesday morning

⚡️Impact: Downed tree limbs & a few power outages.

🥶Impact: Near-zero wind chill Tuesday morning



#NYwx #NJwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/YfwQg9ugGG — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) February 28, 2021

Strong winds have the potential to down trees and cause power outages, but any loss of power isn't expected to be widespread.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

By Tuesday morning, expect "near-zero wind chill" and temperatures into the 20s, according to Storm Team 4.