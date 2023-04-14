Homes Threatened as Major Fire Tears Through Rockland County

A large brush fire erupted in New York's Rockland County Friday afternoon, chewing through tree lines perilously close to homes and a railroad track as emergency crews hurried to evacuate impacted buildings.

Black smoke was visible for miles as fire rapidly consumed property off Old Haverstraw Road.

Chopper 4 was over the scene, capturing frantic homeowners watching helplessly as intense flames licked fences around their properties. Some used backyard garden hoses pulled to the fence lining to douse approaching flames as best they could.

A few homes appeared to suffer minor damage by 2:45 p.m., and the fire was intensifying. A handful of residents, including a 98-year-old woman, fled their homes as the uncertainty of the unfolding fire grew.

The train tracks seen running in the area (below) are freight tracks, and investigators say preliminary information indicates a train kicked up embers as it moved along, sparking the fire. Train traffic has been halted on the route.

Highway 304 was also said to be closed about 2 miles south of where a command post was set up. Incredibly, the massive fire appeared to have been reduced to a few hotspots -- and stretches of charred ground -- by 3:30 p.m.

Not longer after, police officials said the fire appeared to be contained.

No injuries were immediately reported, but a number of the volunteer firefighters -- some leaving their own homes to protect their neighbors -- were said to have suffered heat exhaustion. They were being treated at the scene.

Friday's fire concerns come on the heels of red flag warnings for New York, as well as New Jersey and Connecticut. Though the National Weather Service let those expire, it warned the fire threat lingered at least through Friday night.

New Jersey was hit particularly hard as wildfires erupted across the state this week in Brick, Howell Township, West Milford Township, Teaneck and elsewhere. No injuries were reported in any of the cases, but firefighters described exhaustive scenes and, in one case, a 200-foot wall of flames hampering efforts to fight a Manchester Township fire.