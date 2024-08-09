Live updates: Tornado watch issued in NJ, NY as Debby's remnants bring heavy winds and rain to the tri-state

What to Know The remnants of former Hurricane Debby are moving north through the tri-state on Friday bringing heavy rain, severe storms and high winds

A tornado watch was issued for more than a half-dozen counties in New Jersey, along with Sullivan and Orange counties in New York, and Pike County in Pennsylvania. It's in effect through early afternoon.

Friday afternoon through Saturday morning is when the heaviest winds and rain is expected. Friday evening during the rush hour is when the worst travel conditions are likely.

Flash flooding, tornadoes, high surf and damaging straight line winds are all possible.

A better weekend forecast is ahead once Debby leaves the area on Saturday

The impacts of post-Tropical Depression Debby are moving through the tri-state area on Friday, bringing the threat of tornadoes to New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

A tornado watch was issued for western areas of the tri-state until 2 p.m. Friday.

Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornado development.