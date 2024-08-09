Live updates: Tornado watch issued in NJ, NY as Debby's remnants bring heavy winds and rain to the tri-state

What to Know
- The remnants of former Hurricane Debby are moving north through the tri-state on Friday bringing heavy rain, severe storms and high winds
- A tornado watch was issued for more than a half-dozen counties in New Jersey, along with Sullivan and Orange counties in New York, and Pike County in Pennsylvania. It's in effect through early afternoon.
- Friday afternoon through Saturday morning is when the heaviest winds and rain is expected. Friday evening during the rush hour is when the worst travel conditions are likely.
- Flash flooding, tornadoes, high surf and damaging straight line winds are all possible.
- A better weekend forecast is ahead once Debby leaves the area on Saturday
The impacts of post-Tropical Depression Debby are moving through the tri-state area on Friday, bringing the threat of tornadoes to New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.
A tornado watch was issued for western areas of the tri-state until 2 p.m. Friday.
Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornado development.