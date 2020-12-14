Storm Team 4

Live Radar: Track Latest Timing, Potential Impacts for Tri-State Nor'easter Threat

A powerful nor'easter is expected to besiege the tri-state area late Wednesday afternoon, threatening to dump up to a foot of snow on New York City and parts of New Jersey. Parts of central Jersey and areas north and west of the five boroughs could see up to 18 inches of snow, while Long Island and the Jersey Shore, where coastal flooding will be a threat, should see lesser amounts.

The heaviest snow is expected overnight before tapering off by noon Thursday. Raging wind gusts could lead to widespread power outages and poor visibility.

Watch StormTracker 4 live above to stay on top of the storm and get the latest forecast details from Storm Team 4 right here.

