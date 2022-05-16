Live Radar: Track Latest Timing, Impacts for Tri-State Severe Storm Threat

Powerful storms are expected to besiege much of the tri-state area on Monday, thrashing the region with torrential rain and destructive winds at what will be for many the time of the peak evening commute.

Isolated tornadoes and quarter-sized hail, along with flash floods, are possible with this system, though raging winds appear to be the biggest threat at this point.

