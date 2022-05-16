Storm Team 4

Live Radar: Track Latest Timing, Impacts for Tri-State Severe Storm Threat

Powerful storms are expected to besiege much of the tri-state area on Monday, thrashing the region with torrential rain and destructive winds at what will be for many the time of the peak evening commute.

Isolated tornadoes and quarter-sized hail, along with flash floods, are possible with this system, though raging winds appear to be the biggest threat at this point.

Watch StormTracker 4 live above to stay on top of the storm and get the latest forecast details from Storm Team 4 right here.

This article tagged under:

Storm Team 4severe weatherlive radar
