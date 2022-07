Severe thunderstorms are expected to pummel the New York City area through the rest of the day Monday.

Strong, straight-line winds along with flooding downpours and isolated tornadoes are possible, and there is also the potential for flash floods. Large hail isn't expected.

Watch StormTracker 4 live above to stay on top of the storm and get the latest forecast details from Storm Team 4 right here.

