Live Radar: Track Latest Timing and Impacts for Friday's Severe Storm Threat

Rough weather is threatening the start of the long Memorial Day weekend, potentially bringing damaging winds, flash floods and isolated tornadoes and hail to a swath of the tri-state area just as the holiday travel crush gets underway.

Wind gusts of 60 mph or higher along with flash floods are the primary threats associated with this storm system, which is expected to hit by mid-afternoon and linger into the early hours on Saturday.

