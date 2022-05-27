Storm Team 4

Live Radar: Track Latest Timing and Impacts for Friday's Severe Storm Threat

Rough weather is threatening the start of the long Memorial Day weekend, potentially bringing damaging winds, flash floods and isolated tornadoes and hail to a swath of the tri-state area just as the holiday travel crush gets underway.

Wind gusts of 60 mph or higher along with flash floods are the primary threats associated with this storm system, which is expected to hit by mid-afternoon and linger into the early hours on Saturday.

Watch StormTracker 4 live above to stay on top of the storm and get the latest forecast details from Storm Team 4 right here.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Storm Team 4weathersevere weatherMemorial Day Weekendlive radar
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us