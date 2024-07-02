July Fourth weather: Expect holiday to be hot and humid around NYC, but some relief at shore

July is starting off with a series of gorgeous days complete with sunshine, low humidity and rain-free skies. But this level of luck does not quite continue into a perfect the Fourth of July.

Temperatures bump up a little on Thursday, but it is going to feel significantly warmer thanks to a spike in humidity. Dew points will be 10-20 degrees higher than earlier in the week, resulting in feels like temperatures in the low 90s. If you’re attending any outdoor barbeques, find a shady spot, stay hydrated and avoid spending too much time near the grill.

Planning on spending the holiday at the beach? Temperatures will be significantly milder there.

Down the Jersey Shore, Seaside and Ship Bottom both have highs in the upper 70s. Out on Long Island, a southerly onshore wind helps to moderate temperatures across the area.

Unfortunately, it’s not just the heat and humidity to deal with on July Fourth — there is also the chance for a few storms.

The daytime will be largely dry. A light, spotty shower is possible through the afternoon, but nothing that’ll force your plans indoors. Most of us will just be seeing some partly to mostly cloudy skies.

It is not until the evening, near and after sunset, that the chance for storms starts to increase. This, of course, is not ideal timing when it comes to watching the fireworks, but I would not panic and start cancelling plans yet. The storms will not be area-wide and some will move through quickly enough to be little more than a nuisance.

Refining the timing and placement of the storms will be crucial over the next few days, so stay tuned to for the latest updates to the forecast as we get closer to the fourth.

The hot and unsettled trend continues through the post-holiday weekend, with Saturday still being the wettest day.

Take a look at the exclusive 10-day forecast below: