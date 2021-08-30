Tornado Watch Issued for 71% of NJ Counties, NYC Braces for Month's Worth of Rain in a Day

What to Know What's left of Ida will pummel the tri-state area Wednesday into Thursday with torrential rain and tornado threats; widespread rain totals of 3-5 inches are expected with locally higher amounts possible

A tornado watch is in effect for more than two dozen New Jersey counties until 10 p.m. while flash flood watches are in effect for virtually the entire tri-state area, including all of NYC

Central Park has already reported its second-wettest summer in recorded history and could top September's monthly average in a day; an NYC travel advisory is in effect through Thursday morning

Threats of catastrophic flooding rain -- a month's worth in a day -- along with tornadoes and raging winds grip the tri-state area Wednesday into Thursday as the remnants of Ida slam the region following its devastating landfall in Louisiana as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to directly hit America.

The risk of tornadoes increased for the New York City metro area and central and southern New Jersey over the course of Wednesday morning, with all five boroughs and Long Island now well within the "more likely" zone. The greatest risk of twisters is from about 3 p.m. to midnight -- and New Jersey appears to be most at risk.

More than 71% of New Jersey's 21 counties are now under a tornado watch until 10 p.m.: Morris, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, Somerset, Cape May, Atlantic, Salem, Burlington, Mercer, Cumberland, Camden, Gloucester and Warren.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop Wednesday afternoon and evening in the affected areas.

Power outages are likely for residents in those areas due to the combination of anticipated heavy rain and severe winds. Major flooding is also expected.

TORNADO WATCH issued for parts of NJ until 10PM. Conditions are favorable for tornados to develop this afternoon and evening. pic.twitter.com/AGGIQOeNq2 — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) September 1, 2021

What's left of Ida, which has been blamed for at least four deaths in Louisiana and blacked out the entire city of New Orleans, is expected to dump a widespread 3 to 5 inches of rain on New York City and parts of New Jersey, with locally higher amounts possible. Flash flooding is the biggest threat, along with gusty winds.

Track live radar and see the latest timing and potential impacts from Ida here.

Scattered showers descended over the tri-state area before dawn Wednesday and intensified briefly before tapering off in parts of the city shortly after 10 a.m. The weather is expected to progressively worsen over the course of the day, with the worst of it likely to start around 7 p.m. and continue for about 10 straight hours.

The rain will move out quickly early Thursday, though wind gusts topping 35 mph are expected to linger even after the precipitation moves out.

Flash flood watches are in effect for virtually the entire tri-state area, including all five boroughs of New York City, through much of Thursday, while a flash flood warning has been issued for New York's Sullivan County and Pennsylvania's Pike County until 6:45 p.m.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect for eastern Suffolk County Wednesday night.

Moderate to major river flooding is forecast from northern West Virginia and western Maryland into southern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, particularly in the Monongahela, Potomac, Susquehanna, Delaware, lower Hudson and coastal Connecticut river basins, according to the National Weather Service.

If you have an escape plan, consider using it now, officials warn amid the unusually high flood threat.

A rare HIGH risk for flooding for much of the region today and tonight. Heaviest axis of rain will likely be N&W of NYC. pic.twitter.com/2FNTHBx8BU — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) September 1, 2021

Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood.

New York City's Office of Emergency Management said Wednesday up to 8 inches of rain are possible in spots along with 30 mph wind gusts. A citywide travel advisory is in effect into Thursday morning and officials urge people to take precautions, including avoiding flooded areas and any downed wires.

“New York City Emergency Management is in contact with the National Weather Service to prepare for any potential impacts to the city caused by remnants of Tropical Storm Ida,” NYC Emergency Management Commissioner John Scrivani said in a statement. “New Yorkers should take time to prepare and take the appropriate precautions if they must move about the city during the storm.”

.@NYCWater Help prevent street flooding by clearing leaves & debris from catch basins near your home. If cleaning catch basin grates, wear gloves & watch for traffic. Report clogged catch basins: call 311 or submit online: https://t.co/PwdQ3MJcO2 — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) September 1, 2021

Gov. Kathy Hochul has also directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets, with dangerous conditions expected to blanket areas from New York City to Long Island to the Southern Tier, Mid-Hudson Valley and Capital District regions.

Central Park typically gets 4.31 inches of rain during the month of September -- and could see more than that fall by the time the system moves out in the next 36 hours. If the park tops 3.8 inches of daily rain on either Wednesday or Thursday, it would break daily records that have stood since 1927.

The greatest single-day September rainfall total in New York City was 8.28 inches in 1882, records show. Parts of Brooklyn saw more than that over Henri's 36-hour siege last month, while Central Park recorded its rainiest single hour in history.

Only the first day of September, but many places N&W of town could expect to see nearly a month's worth of rain (& then some) today!

💧💧💧💧💧💧💧#rain #rainfall #forecast #Ida #NBC4NY pic.twitter.com/iKSIZpjfpM — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) September 1, 2021

This summer has been Central Park's second wettest on record already, and many spots throughout the tri-state are still saturated from the relentless storms.

New Jersey is also expecting widespread severe impacts from Ida, with Gov. Phil Murphy warning Wednesday that some already saturated areas of the state could see up to 6 inches of rainfall in the next 24 hours or less.

"If you are out and come across high waters, do not go into them – turn around, don’t drown," the Democrat warned.

The remnants of Hurricane Ida will impact our state today and tomorrow.



Many areas should expect between two-to-four inches of rainfall – potentially up to six across parts of Central Jersey and North Jersey. pic.twitter.com/Pq7Tj3amu9 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) September 1, 2021

Temperatures cool down amid the threat from what's left of Ida. They'll drop to the mid-70s Wednesday and lingering rain should keep it cool through Thursday.

Skies clear Friday just in time for a nice and sunny Labor Day weekend, which should feature more comfortable temperatures in the high 70s and low 80s. That trend looks to continue through the rest of the next workweek.

Ida made landfall in southern Louisiana as a monster Category 4 hurricane Sunday, 16 years to the day Katrina hit. It rapidly weakened and became a tropical storm as it tore a path of wreckage from Louisiana to Mississippi and left millions in the dark. The storm was downgraded to a tropical depression on Monday.

Hurricane Ida knocked out power to all of New Orleans and inundated coastal Louisiana communities on a deadly path through the Gulf Coast that is still unfolding and promises more destruction. NBC New York's Adam Harding reports.

