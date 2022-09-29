Ian, 5th-Strongest Hurricane to Make US Landfall, Weakens — But Maybe Not for Long; Track It

A still-powerful Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm early Thursday, churning northeast toward the Carolinas after tearing off roofs, trapping people in flooded homes and knocking out power to 2 million in southwest Florida, where it made landfall a day ago as the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever do so in the United States, based on wind speeds.

Maximum sustained winds had reduced to 65 mph as of the National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. update. It made landfall in Cayo Costa, Florida, Wednesday afternoon with 150 mph winds, just shy of the category 5 hurricane threshold.

On the current track, Ian is expected to emerge over Atlantic waters by the Kennedy Space Center later Thursday, moving off the east-central coast of Florida and then re-intensifying slightly as it approaches the South Carolina coast. It could be near hurricane strength again by that point. Weakening is expected Friday night and Saturday after Ian moves inland.

Upstate and central South Carolina, North Carolina and southern Virginia are expected to see up to 6 inches of rain from Ian, with locally higher amounts around 8 inches possible. Widespread flash flooding is expected across southeastern Georgia and eastern South Carolina Friday through the weekend, and the tornado threat that afflicted Florida the last day shifts to the coastal Carolinas at that point, too.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia have declared states of emergency ahead of Ian's arrival.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for North Carolina north of Surf City as well as the east and west coasts of the Florida peninsula, though hurricane warnings for the latter have been discontinued. The flash flood and storm surge threats remain real even though the scale has ebbed. And Florida will be dealing with the aftermath for some time.

“Severe and life-threatening storm surge inundation of 8 to 10 feet above ground level along with destructive waves is ongoing along the southwest Florida coastline from Englewood to Bonita Beach, including Charlotte Harbor,” NHC said.

In Port Charlotte, along Florida's Gulf Coast, the storm surge flooded a lower-level emergency room in a hospital even as fierce winds ripped away part of the roof from its intensive care unit, according to a doctor who works there.

While the winds were ferocious, what experts and officials fear the most may be the flood threats stemming from the hours of torrential rainfall and dangerous storm surge. Rainfall totals won't be known for many areas until the storm fully moves through, but one spot just east of Fort Myers reported more than 14 inches of rain Wednesday.

The destruction Hurricane Ian brought Florida’s Gulf Coast is unlike any seen in the modern era and may take years to recover from, a top forecaster warned. See some of the damages so far.

The destruction Hurricane Ian brought Florida’s Gulf Coast is unlike any seen in the modern era and may take years to recover from, a top forecaster warned. See some of the damages so far.

Rainfall Potential

The flood threat will stick around for some time. A large portion of central Florida, stretching from Tampa east to Orlando and almost up to Jacksonville is in line for 10-15 inches of rain during the days-long onslaught from Ian, with some areas on the eastern shore potentially getting deluged with 20 inches or more. Locally, up to 30 inches are possible.

Combine that with storm surges up to 10 feet in some cases, as it was for the coastal area around Fort Myers, and it made for more than enough water to inundate low-lying coastal communities. The damage was seen in videos from multiple areas where roads turned into rivers, with cars bobbing in the water and other items floating away.

Flash Flood Risk

Peak Storm Surge Forecast

Hurricane Ian Causes Power Outages Throughout Florida

As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida, power outages are expected to grow across the state. The Category 4 hurricane has brought catastrophic winds and flooding to the state.

Take a look at the footage captured from the International Space Station of Hurricane Ian in the western Caribbean Sea.