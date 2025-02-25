If you’re an astronomy buff, you may have heard about the “Parade of Planets” in the night sky this week – all seven planets visible at once in the dusk sky through the end of the month.

Viewing weather won’t be perfect around the tri-state, but there will be times when sky conditions are decent. That said, you’ll want to manage your expectations before dedicating an evening to star gazing.

The idea that all seven planets will be visible in the dusk sky is a little misleading. Two of the seven, Uranus and Neptune, will be too dim and far away to be seen without a telescope. Another two, Mercury and Saturn, will be below the tree line; so your view of those planets may be blocked by houses, trees, or other objects.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A new study in Nature Communications shows that the so-called Red Planet’s color comes from a water-rich mineral called ferrihydrite.

Mercury will be easier to spot than Saturn, but you’ll have to be quick; by 6:45 p.m., it will already be below the horizon.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Realistically, you will be able to get a good view of three planets: Venus, Mars, and Jupiter. All three are bright enough and high enough in the evening sky that you’ll be able to see them with the naked eye.

To locate Venus, look to the western sky. You’ll find it nestled in the constellation Pisces. Mars will be in the eastern sky, right in the middle of the Gemini constellation. And Jupiter can be found in the southern sky within the Taurus constellation.

As for viewing weather, Wednesday and Friday will be the best viewing nights. Neither night will be perfectly clear, but partly cloudy conditions will allow for peaks at the planets.

And out of the two evenings, Wednesday will be the most comfortable with temperatures still in the upper 40s after sunset. Just be sure to grab a jacket or sweatshirt before heading outside.