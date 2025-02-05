Weather

How much snow are we getting Thursday? Winter weather advisories up for NYC area

A winter weather advisory takes effect for much of the tri-state area early Thursday, with snow, sleet and ice expected through much of the morning

By Lauren Maroney and Storm Team 4

A winter weather advisory has been issued for New York City, Long Island, the Hudson Valley and much of New Jersey, along with Connecticut's Fairfield County ahead of a system expected to dump some snow, sleet and ice on the tri-state area starting early Thursday.

The system is not expected to be a big snowmaker, but it could bring travel trouble to interior parts of the region for the morning commute. The weather advisory takes effect early Thursday and will remain in place through late morning. Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

Up to 2 inches of snow could accumulate in spots during the morning commute, along with up to a tenth of ice in inland areas. The system should transition to rain from mid-to-late morning as temperatures rise above freezing. It moves in before dawn and should be out by early afternoon.

The evening commute will be a rainy one for most, with some icing continuing further north and west. Just like with the morning commute, travel will be tricky especially with the rain and warmer temperatures melting the morning snow and turning it to slush. Stay mindful of your surroundings and road conditions if you need to be out.

Beyond Thursday’s system, we’re in for another round of wintry weather by midday Saturday into Sunday. The good news: timing won’t impact any rush-hour commutes. The bad news: it may make your weekend a bit messy.

Just like Thursday, this is another system that starts as snow and transitions into rain with a good amount of ice mixing in during the transition. The worst of the mess will come through midday Saturday into early Sunday. If you need to make plans or run errands over the weekend, it's best to schedule them for early on Saturday or late on Sunday.

Our final storm in this parade of systems comes in the middle of next week. Being so far out, there is a lot of time for the forecast to evolve, but current timing and temperatures favor some decent snowfall before a switch to ice and rain.

While our two preceding systems will bring shovel-able snow to parts of our region, the one approaching next week looks to be our best chance over the next 10 days to see measurable snowfall across the tri-state.

