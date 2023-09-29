How much rain have you gotten so far? See latest totals here

New York City has seen its wettest, rainiest day since the remnants of Hurricane Ida slammed the area, killing dozens in New York and New Jersey.

While Friday's storms fortunately have not been nearly as costly in terms of lives, there has been plenty of documented flooding and damage throughout the city. Terminal A at LaGuardia Airport closed down after travelers were seen walking through inches of water inside the building, just feet away from departure gates for Frontier and Spirit airlines.

Scenes of cars plowing through flooded streets were common in the five boroughs, particularly Brooklyn, as well as other frequent flood spots like Hoboken, New Jersey.

The rains were expected to last through the evening, though much of the heavier stuff appeared to be done for NYC by 4 p.m. Parts of Long Island were still set to see bouts of heavy downpours through the evening, and the chance for heavy rain will stick around for the area for hours.

So how much rain actually fell near your town? See below for an interactive map and Storm Team 4's latest totals:

New York City:

Hudson Valley:

New Jersey:

Long Island:

Connecticut: