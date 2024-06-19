How do heat domes work and how long will it last for NYC area?

We’ve been feeling the heat in the tri-state this week. And the hot temperatures are not going anywhere, at least not any time soon.

A large area of high pressure has been sitting over the region, keeping the weather pattern stagnant and forming a heat dome.

Heat domes are responsible for prolonged periods of hot weather. They can last anywhere from a few days to a few weeks, depending on how long it takes the high pressure system to move out.

How heat domes work:

High pressure systems are characterized by sinking air. This sinking air typically means no-rain, fewer clouds, and lots of sunshine. Under these conditions it is easy for temperatures to rise, facilitating a stretch of quiet and warm weather.

But if the high pressure system does not move, it starts to act like a lid, trapping in the warm air.

That warm air then sinks, compresses, and reheats on repeat, cranking up the temperatures and humidity for those living under the influence of the heat dome.

And that is what has been happening here. We’ve got high pressure sitting just offshore, keeping us under its influence.

A few storm systems get near our area, but high pressure keeps them mainly north.

It is not until a cold front comes through late on Monday that we see any kind of relief from the heat and humidity.

But even that relief will be short lived. We are likely to experience above average temperatures through the end of June right into the start of July.