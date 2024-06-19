Weather

How do heat domes work and how long will it last for NYC area?

By Lauren Maroney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We’ve been feeling the heat in the tri-state this week. And the hot temperatures are not going anywhere, at least not any time soon.

A large area of high pressure has been sitting over the region, keeping the weather pattern stagnant and forming a heat dome.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Heat domes are responsible for prolonged periods of hot weather. They can last anywhere from a few days to a few weeks, depending on how long it takes the high pressure system to move out.

How heat domes work:

High pressure systems are characterized by sinking air. This sinking air typically means no-rain, fewer clouds, and lots of sunshine. Under these conditions it is easy for temperatures to rise, facilitating a stretch of quiet and warm weather.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

But if the high pressure system does not move, it starts to act like a lid, trapping in the warm air.

News

Celebrity News 2 hours ago

Attorney for Justin Timberlake addresses star's arrest for alleged DWI on Long Island

nyc weather 6 hours ago

Air quality alert in NYC area; heat advisories for much of tri-state Wednesday

That warm air then sinks, compresses, and reheats on repeat, cranking up the temperatures and humidity for those living under the influence of the heat dome.

And that is what has been happening here. We’ve got high pressure sitting just offshore, keeping us under its influence.

A few storm systems get near our area, but high pressure keeps them mainly north.

It is not until a cold front comes through late on Monday that we see any kind of relief from the heat and humidity.

But even that relief will be short lived. We are likely to experience above average temperatures through the end of June right into the start of July.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Weathernyc weather
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us