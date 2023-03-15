Strong Winds Follow Nor'easter Dumping 17 Inches of Snow in Spots; See NY, NJ Totals Here

What to Know A tricky nor'easter dumped as much as 17 inches of snow in parts of the Hudson Valley, to just trace amounts in NYC; the Hudson Valley saw the heaviest snow, along with northern New Jersey

The governors of New York and New Jersey issued states of emergency ahead of the storm, implementing commercial vehicle restrictions on highways and mobilizing emergency personnel

The snow tapered off overnight, but we're looking at strong winds Wednesday; the weather improves after that in a serious way (if you don't believe us, look at the 10-day projected highs below)

The strongest nor'easter of the season besieged the tri-state with wave after wave of snow and/or rain (depending on your location) over the course of a roughly 36-hour siege that only began to wrap up early Wednesday after dumping nearly a foot and a half of snow on parts of New York -- and a scrape of slush, or less, in others.

Wednesday starts windy and struggles to push temperatures out of the low 40s, though it will be sunny. It comes after gusts of 40-50 mph pummeled coastal areas in New Jersey, Connecticut and on Long Island overnight. The Jersey Shore, entirely bereft of snow from the latest storm, saw some of the most intense gusts Tuesday, topping 50 mph.

Any lingering snow had turned to sporadic flakes overnight, following Tuesday's steady, consistent snowfall, but temperatures plunged, meaning roads could be icy in spots Wednesday, especially in areas that got more snow.

How Much Snow Did We Get?

Parts of the Hudson Valley and northern New Jersey got more than a foot of it -- and it was heavy, power-crippling snow that had more than 34,000 tri-state customers in the dark and disrupted travel plans for millions in the Northeast.

Here's a look at some of the biggest totals from around the tri-state, with New York's Mount Carmel seeing the most as of Tuesday evening — at 17 inches!

New York City was once again left out of the snow party. Central Park recorded a trace and other parts of the five boroughs notched maybe some slush. A bit further inland, the lower Hudson Valley, Westchester and Fairfield counties saw anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow. Spots that saw more rain first saw lower totals.

Here's a look at some of the snow totals closer to NYC:

Though the snowfall totals didn't set records even in the hardest-hit areas, it was so heavy a foot and a half felt more like 3 feet. Gov. Kathy Hochul, whose hometown of Buffalo was ravaged by its deadliest snowstorm in decades late last year, declared a New York state of emergency ahead of the storm. She also activated the National Guard to assist as needed. Gov. Phil Murphy also declared a state of emergency for a number of New Jersey counties.

Hochul's emergency order remains in effect for impacted counties, as additional snow and especially the wind will produce hazardous travel conditions through Wednesday morning. However, New York State Police and the state's Department of Transportation lifted all previous restrictions on tandem and empty tractor-trailers that began Monday.

What's Next? Check Out the 10-Day Forecast

Temperatures tick back up the rest of the week, with highs expected in the 50s Thursday through Saturday and a cloudy but dry forecast for New York City's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade Friday. The chance for rain returns late Friday into Saturday morning. And spring starts next week. Sign up for our newsletters here.

Here's your latest 10-day NYC weather forecast.

Track any approaching precipitation using our interactive radar below.