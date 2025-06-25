One final day of intense heat before cooler, more seasonal temps descend on tri-state area

What to Know Heat advisories and extreme heat warnings remain Wednesday for parts of the tri-state

However, relief is on its way, especially Thursday and Friday as cooler temperatures descend on the area

Summer showers and storms return

Tuesday was a scorcher -- as record-breaking temperatures blanketed the tri-state area.

The extreme, triple-digit heat that has enveloped the tri-state — and left the entire Eastern half of the U.S. sizzling — shattered temperature records, including one at Central Park that dated back to the 1800s.

High-temperature records were broken at all tri-state area climate reporting sites for the day. More than 150 million people woke up to heat warnings and forecasters at the National Weather Service expected dozens of places to tie or set new daily high temperature records.

The high for Central Park reached 99 degrees Tuesday — just shy of the 100 degrees that was predicted, but was still the hottest temperature recorded there since July 18, 2012 (when it actually hit 100 degrees).

It was also enough to break the June 24 record of 96 degrees, which had been set in 1888. It has even been about four years since we have seen temperatures reach 98.

But those temperatures will be behind us soon enough. (But, maybe not entirely. We are in summer, after all.)

Wednesday will mark the last day of high heat before much cooler temperatures arrive with the passage of a cold front Wednesday night. Temperatures on Wednesday will be around 95 degrees. However, temperatures will descend and will actually be below normal for Thursday into Friday, reaching a cool 69 degrees Friday.

As the heat dome loosens its grip, showers and storms will creep back into the picture – especially in the afternoons – as we head into the back half of the work week and weekend.

Next week we’ll see another bump in heat, but only to the mid-80s, which is much more tolerable.

But, while more seasonal temperatures are right around the corner, you should still take safety precautions for the extreme heat we are expecting Wednesday. After all, parts of New Jersey still are under an Extreme Heat Warning that will expire Wednesday at 8 p.m.

In the extended forecast, as of now, the Fourth of July, which is 10 days away, will be clear and with pleasant temperatures -- making it the perfect weather to watch the Macy's fireworks espectacular.