Heavy rain, damaging winds, even tornadoes possible as part of Monday evening storms

It wouldn't be summer without the chance for powerful thunderstorms to roll through the tri-state, though Monday's storms could be more intense than usual in some spots.

After rain came through in the morning, there will be a midday and early afternoon break in the weather action (aside from some spotty showers) as highs approach 80 degrees. But more heavy rain is coming with the line of storms during the evening.

With that chance for downpours comes a flash flood risk for the entire tri-state area. Lightning and damaging wind will also likely be part of the strong storms, which are expected to hit the tri-state around 6 p.m. or so.

As with any powerful storm, tornadoes are possible, particularly for western New Jersey. The storms will be most powerful as they approach the Delaware River Valley and will lose some steam by the time they hit the Hudson Valley, but will likely still pack quite a punch in the form of rain and possible destructive winds.

In addition to a tornado chance, western New Jersey could also see damaging hail, though larger chunks are not likely. The storms develop in the west and will grow less intense while moving east.

Showers could linger into Tuesday, but any that do hang around until then won't be nearly as severe. Humidity will also start to come down through Tuesday, putting in place a pleasant Wednesday. The next chance for storms returns Thursday, and unfortunately will remain a possibility over the weekend before near-average highs return next week with mostly sunny skies.

See below Storm Team 4's exclusive 10-day forecast: