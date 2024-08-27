Storm Team 4

Heat advisory takes effect for NYC area tomorrow as severe storms threaten again

Damaging straight-line winds and large hail appear to be the greatest threats from Wednesday's storms

By Storm Team 4 and NBC New York Staff

Enjoy Tuesday's quiet and warm weather. We start cooking tomorrow.

The National Weather Service has already issued an excessive heat watch for much of New Jersey ahead of Wednesday's anticipated scorcher. That watch will likely become a warning from noon to 8 p.m. A heat advisory, meanwhile, will be in effect for New York City and Westchester County. Check the latest severe weather alerts here.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

It won’t be just the temperature on the thermometer bringing the heat: humidity is also spiking on Wednesday, contributing to feels-like temperatures nearing the triple digits.

Along with the heat comes the threat of isolated strong to severe thunderstorms. Damaging straight-line wind and hail appear to be the greatest threats at this point. That passing cold front will also knock temperatures back into the 70s for Thursday.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Looking ahead, temperatures stay moderate for the rest of the 10-day weather forecast. We've got another chance for showers and storms on Saturday as the week's second cold front pushes through the region. The rest of Labor Day weekend should be warm and mild (though it most certainly won't be a pretty one for travelers).

Temps will stay in the 70s and lower 80s straight through Labor Day weekend and into the beginning of September, giving us a start to fall that’s actually going to feel like it.

Track any approaching rain using our interactive radar below:

Weather Stories

Storm Team 4 Aug 20

Fall weather lovers rejoice! Enjoy cool temps next few days, because heat returns soon

Storm Team 4 Aug 19

These NYC beaches to remain closed Tuesday due to Ernesto rip current threat

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Storm Team 4Weather
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us