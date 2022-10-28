Storm Team 4

Halloween Forecast: Showers Make Holiday More Trick Than Treat, But Not a Rainout

Before the holiday gets here, the weather will actually be very pleasant and seasonable with plenty of sunshine throughout the weekend — making for perfect leaf-peeping conditions

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

While everyone may be hoping for a spooky and scary Halloween, it may be more soaked and soggy instead.

On Monday, expect rain chances to increase throughout the day. But the good news is it won't be continuous rain — rather, prepare for scattered light showers that add up to less than half an inch of accumulation for Halloween day and evening.

So yes, an umbrella or rain jacket may be necessary for those looking to trick-or-treat, but it won't be so bad to make it completely miserable outside.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

But before the holiday gets here, the weather will actually be very pleasant and seasonable, with plenty of sunshine throughout the weekend. While Friday will certainly be cooler than some of the days earlier this week, and a few clouds could drift overhead, expect partly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s.

There will be some chilly mornings Saturday and Sunday, but both days promise plenty of sun and highs in the low 60s. That makes for perfect weather for some early trick-or-treating for the kids — or some ideal leaf peeping conditions.

Foliage in the NYC area is just about to be at its peak this weekend, so get out there and enjoy some of the gorgeous colors before the leaves are gone!

This article tagged under:

Storm Team 4weatherHalloweennyc weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us