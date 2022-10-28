Halloween Forecast: Showers Make Holiday More Trick Than Treat, But Not a Rainout

While everyone may be hoping for a spooky and scary Halloween, it may be more soaked and soggy instead.

On Monday, expect rain chances to increase throughout the day. But the good news is it won't be continuous rain — rather, prepare for scattered light showers that add up to less than half an inch of accumulation for Halloween day and evening.

So yes, an umbrella or rain jacket may be necessary for those looking to trick-or-treat, but it won't be so bad to make it completely miserable outside.

But before the holiday gets here, the weather will actually be very pleasant and seasonable, with plenty of sunshine throughout the weekend. While Friday will certainly be cooler than some of the days earlier this week, and a few clouds could drift overhead, expect partly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s.

There will be some chilly mornings Saturday and Sunday, but both days promise plenty of sun and highs in the low 60s. That makes for perfect weather for some early trick-or-treating for the kids — or some ideal leaf peeping conditions.

Foliage in the NYC area is just about to be at its peak this weekend, so get out there and enjoy some of the gorgeous colors before the leaves are gone!