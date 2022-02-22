Gusty Winds, Rain Before Near-Record Warmth Tomorrow; Wintry Mix Expected Later This Week

What to Know Rain and gusty winds are expected Tuesday afternoon into late night.

Near-record warm temperatures will be felt throughout tri-state Wednesday.

Warm temperatures won't last long as forecast predicts much colder Thursday and wintry mix through Friday.

Drastic changes in temperature and a wintry mix are all on the table in this week's forecast.

Rain is expected in the tri-state area Tuesday afternoon and late night, bringing along with it gusty winds. A Wind Advisory will go into effect for gusts to 45 mph.

However, come Wednesday, the weather will be dry and pleasant as temperatures are expected to rise overnight with morning "lows" in the upper 50s, and even near 60 in the city. Midday highs will be in the mid and upper 60s.

However, the spring-like weather won't last for long as temperatures begin to tumble overnight, then stay in the 30s throughout Thursday.

By Thursday night, a storm that develops across the South Central United States moves our way. It is still unclear how this storm will impact us, but accumulating snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain into Friday are all on the table.