Severe geomagnetic storm could impact NYC today: What to know

New York City's Office of Emergency Management says it is monitoring a severe geomagnetic storm that could cause some disruptions Thursday, though they say the public needn't worry.

A coronal mass ejection (CME) erupted from the sun Tuesday night and is traveling through space at 1,200-1,300 kilometers per second. It will likely come to Earth on Thursday, which can result in a geomagnetic storm, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Space Weather Prediction Center.

It may arrive as early as the morning or midday on Thursday, the NOAA said. It could reach G4 (severe) levels, though the agency said they would not know the characteristics of the CME until it is about a million miles from Earth, when they are able to measure the speed and magnetic intensity.

A geomagnetic storm on Earth occurs as a result of highly elevated geomagnetic activity. NOAA said the potential exists for strong storm levels, noting that geomagnetic storm watches at this level are very rare.

So what does this all mean, and what impacts might it have for the NYC area?

According to NOAA, detrimental impacts to some critical infrastructure technology are possible, though mitigation is possible as well.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

NYC Emergency Management is monitoring a potential severe geomagnetic storm that may impact New York City on October 10-11. Our federal partners from the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) have issued a Geomagentic Storm Watch.



NYC Emergency Management advises New Yorkers… https://t.co/cCCCm5UgOw — NYC Emergency Management (@nycemergencymgt) October 9, 2024

New York City Emergency Management said "while the public does not need to take any action at this time, we always encourage everyone to stay informed through Notify NYC and having an emergency plan in place that includes a Go Bag with an AM radio."

The department said there could be impacts to GPS, power grids and communications — including inaccuracies or disruptions — as a result of the geomagnetic storms.

In addition, the NOAA said an aurora may become visible over much of the northern half of the United States, and maybe as far south as Alabama to northern California.