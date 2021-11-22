Freeze Warning In Effect for NYC Into Tuesday, As Frigid Air Moves in Before Thanksgiving

It may be better to start the Thanksgiving cooking now — if only to use the oven to keep the home warm.

A freeze warning is in effect for New York City Monday night into Tuesday, and expect the chilly weather to hang around for at least a couple more days.

The cold air will continue to spill into the tri-state Monday night, sending temperatures diving once again to around the freezing mark by sunrise Tuesday morning. Even if temperatures don't quite hit 32 degrees Tuesday morning, the cold air will stick around and give the region another chance for a freezing morning come Wednesday at daybreak.

When factoring in the brisk wind throughout the day on Tuesday and the wind chill, it will feel like the low 30s all day in the city. The silver lining for the day: It is expected to remain mostly sunny.

First freeze of the season could come to #NYC on Tuesday morning. #NYwx #NJwx pic.twitter.com/K7jw68LHTt — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) November 22, 2021

Wednesday it will stay cold, as temperatures again sit in the 40s but feel even colder.

There should be a noticeable warmup come Thanksgiving, when afternoon temperatures spike to the mid 50s — making for a nice day for the parade, high school football matchups and any other holiday activities.

Those looking to go Black Friday shopping may need to be prepared to bring a rain jacket, as showers are possible in the early morning hours. The cold air will return Saturday and last throughout the weekend and into next week.