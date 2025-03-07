Weather in the tri-state area will be largely quiet as we head into the weekend and beyond.

The biggest hiccup in our weather will be gusty winds. We saw wind gusts Friday morning top 60 mph in spots. But gusts all across the region were howling at over 40 mph for several hours.

Winds will relax somewhat this weekend, but we’ll still be dealing with gusts 25 to 35 mph through Saturday and Sunday.

The stiff breeze, along with a slight dip in temperatures will make for some chilly wake-up temperatures. Don’t put away the heavy coats. Winter isn’t quite done with us yet.

While we will deal with a chill this weekend, at least it won’t be bitterly cold. Despite the palpable dip in temperatures from where we were earlier this week, highs will be near normal for early March.

Next week, the chilly mornings and cool afternoons will feel like a distant memory. Temperatures will be back in the upper 50s on Monday. And by Wednesday we’ll be flirting with the upper 60s. It will feel more like late April than March.

On top of the April-like temperatures, skies will stay dry for much of the next 10 days. There is a slight chance for sprinkles next Thursday, but better rain chances will hold off until the following weekend.