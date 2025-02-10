Winter weather: Tracking multiple chances for snow this week

Days after one system dumped a few inches of snow on the tri-state area, forecasters are monitoring a series of winter storms that will impact the East Coast through next Sunday.

The first system passes south of the tri-state Tuesday night. South Jersey will be best positioned for a few inches of snow with this one. New York City may get just a glancing blow, with very little snow accumulation expected.

Washington, D.C. and the Delmarva Peninsula stand the best chance for big snow. Snow totals between 5 and 8 inches are possible in that area. In the Garden State, a winter storm watch has been issued for parts of Ocean County. Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

Small shifts in the track of this storm – especially if it tracks farther north -- would bring big changes to the forecast for New York City, so check in with Storm Team 4 for updates as the storm gets closer.

Behind Tuesday’s storm, we’re looking ahead to a chance for wintry mix Wednesday night, Thursday morning, and again next weekend. Timing and detailed impacts are still fuzzy, but temperatures are trending cold this week, so there will be more wintry weather on the way.

Rest assured that the week will be an unsettled one from a weather standpoint.