While temperatures will continue to be colder-than-normal for the next few days, the trend heading into the weekend is upward. Highs will climb back into the 40s by Sunday and we’ll be seeing above-average highs as soon as Monday.

So just keep the heavy coats on for a few more days; we promise you’ll be able to shed a layer or two soon!

Friday’s blustery winds make already freezing temperatures feel more like the low 20s and teens straight through the evening. Winds begin to let up overnight into Saturday morning, but don’t expect easy wake-up weather just yet.

With morning air temperatures getting down into the teens for most, we’re in for one more morning of wind chills in the low teens and single digits.

Heading through the rest of the day on Saturday, temperatures will gradually improve and the diminishing wind chill will become more apparent. By Sunday, temperatures will be back up near average for the end of February.

Plus, unlike the last two weekends, skies are going to stay dry. It’ll be a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy the sunshine, especially once temperatures are back in the 40s.

But if the low 40s don’t sound warm enough, temperatures continue to rise into next week, approaching 50 degrees by Tuesday.

Unfortunately, these milder temperatures don’t have much staying power. A cold front is coming through by the end of next week to knock temperatures back down into the low 40s and upper 30s just in time for the start of March.

It looks like we’re going to have to wait a little longer for the warm temperatures to really take hold.

The good news: the start of spring is less than a month away!