The first snow of 2021 arrived Sunday morning, dropping flakes in parts of northern New Jersey and areas north of New York City.

Rain and the possibility of a sleet mix is in the cards for New York City and other parts of the tri-state.

Storm Team 4's Matt Brickman says the heaviest snow is expected Sunday evening and into the later parts of the night.

❄️🚨 Updated snow map for today's event. Think we'll see some bigger totals NW tonight. #NYwx #NJwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/BXl82Kmlrh — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) January 3, 2021

Any snow accumulating throughout the day should dry out by Monday morning for a quiet week ahead.